Two nabbed for drug offences in separate raids

KUCHING (Oct 12): Two men were arrested by police in separate raids for suspected involvement in drug trafficking.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the first suspect, a 51-year-old man, was arrested in a vehicle at Jalan Green here last Saturday.

He said during the 5pm operation, 71.96 grammes of syabu in nine translucent plastic bags were found in the man’s possession.

“The syabu was valued at RM7,196. The suspect was tested negative for drugs and checks showed he had no previous criminal record,” Ahsmon said in a statement yesterday.

He said the second arrest took place around 11am Sunday at Jalan Cahaya Mata in Bandar Baru Semariang, involving a 33-year-old.

He said the man, who had been behaving in the suspicious manner, was found to be in possession of four translucent packets containing syabu weighing 5.68 grammes and worth about RM568.

“The drugs were found in the pocket of his trousers and seized as evidence. The suspect also tested positive for methamphetamine,” he added.

Ahsmon said both men are being investigated under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, and called on the public to continue channelling information on drug-related activities to the police.