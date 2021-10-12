Water village sparks one of two new Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak

KUCHING (Oct 12): A total of 42 Covid-19 positive cases have been detected at a water village in the area of Awat-Awat in Lawas district, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that this has resulted in the State Health Department declaring a new cluster dubbed Air Awat-Awat Cluster.

“This cluster is a community cluster that was traced back to residents of the water village in Awat-Awat area.

“A total of 78 individuals have been screened where 18 out of the 42 positive cases detected were newly reported today,” it said, adding that the remaining 36 individuals have tested negative.

It said the positive cases have been sent to the quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centre (PKRC) and Covid Assessment Centre (CAC) in Lawas.

In addition to this cluster, the committee said a workplace cluster was also declared by the Health Department today.

“The Putai 2 Cluster involved a construction site located Putai, Bukit Mabong in Kapit.

“A total of 28 positive cases were detected out of the 86 individuals who were screened while the remaining 58 have tested negative,” it said, noting that the positive cases have been sent to Kapit Hospital and the PKRC under the district.

It also announced the end of four clusters after no new cases were detected from these clusters in the past 28 days.

They are the Galaxy Cluster in Bintulu; Lubok Besai Cluster in Pakan; Jalan Upland Cluster in Kuching; and Jundak Saeh Merah Cluster in Subis.

It also said that three out of the current 65 active clusters recorded an increase of 20 new positive cases.

Besides the Awat-Awat Cluster, the other two were Industri Jalan Semba Cluster and Pinang Jawa Cluster in Kuching. Both reported an addition of one new case.

Meanwhile, SDMC said eight longhouses in four districts have been imposed with the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

It said Rh Endawie at Nanga Selaut, Rh Kampit at Nanga Sangkong, and Rh Pae, Kerangan Abau Meluan in Julau; and Rh Aji, Sungai Ban, Tanjung Bijat in Sri Aman will be under the EMCO from Oct 12 until Oct 21.

“The EMCO for Rh Sing at Karangan Ma, Rh Mual at Kampung Ensungai and Rh Hellen at Ensurai in Limbang will start from Oct 13 until Oct 22 while Rh Jeco, Mendas in Saratok will start its EMCO from Oct 13 until Oct 23,” it added.