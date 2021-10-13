751 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 13): Sabah recorded 751 new Covid-19 cases on Oct 13.

However, only 507 or 67.51 per cent were registered in the past 24 hours, while the remaining are backlog cases.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said of the total new infections, 8.26 per cent were from Category 1 and 84.42 per cent were from Category 2.

“The total number of Category 3 patients are seven, one person in Category 4 and also one in Category 5, while 46 cases are still under investigation.

“With more than 70 per cent adult population in Sabah have been fully vaccinated, the state government will allow inter-district travel starting Oct 14.

“With the current development, community is urged to continue to adhere to the SOP that has been outlined so that Covid-19 infections can be curbed,” he said.