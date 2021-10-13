7,950 new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia today – Health Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 13): Malaysia recorded 7,950 new Covid-19 cases today, a slight increase from yesterday’s numbers, which stood at 7,276.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 2,361,529.

“There are currently 725 patients being treated in intensive care units (ICU), of which 15 are suspected, probable or under investigation for Covid-19.

“Out of these 725, 380 need ventilators to help them breathe including 304 who are confirmed to be positive for Covid-19,” said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said that of the new cases reported today, only 133 or 1.7 per cent are in categories 3, 4 and 5 that required hospitalisation, while the remaining 98.3 per cent are in categories 1 and 2.

He added that 13 new clusters were also detected over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active clusters in the country to 762.

“Of the 13 new clusters, six are related to workplaces, three are from community transmissions, one involving a private education facility under the Ministry of Education, one other education facility, one high risk group and one holding facility,” he said.

He said that Malaysia’s rate of infection currently stands at 0.88, with Putrajaya being the state with the highest infectivity rate, which stands at 1.09.

Labuan was the only state or federal territory in Malaysia to have a 0 infectivity rate. – MalayMail