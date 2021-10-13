Abg Johari laments low, insufficient allocation for Sarawak under 12MP

KUCHING (Oct 13): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said yesterday the federal government’s RM4.47-billion allocation for Sarawak under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) is still low.

He pointed out the allocation is a mere 6.8 per cent of the total national development expenditure under the 12MP First Rolling Plan, and insisted the budget does not reflect or justify Sarawak as a region as stipulated in the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

“Our state’s economic structure is different from the rest of the country,” he said after a Special Meeting on 2022 State Budget with state assemblypersons at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

Abang Johari reiterated the amount is insufficient to address Sarawak’s needs in closing the development gap between the state and Peninsular Malaysia.

He added that Sarawak’s economy is still based on commodities and natural resources, which is subject to market prices and therefore volatile and vulnerable.

“Our population is sparsely distributed in a sizable area of 124,450 square kilometres or almost the size of Peninsular Malaysia,” he said.

He also said connectivity infrastructure is key to ensure equal opportunities can be created in Sarawak.

“Therefore, we need to expand the coverage of basic infrastructure, utilities, health and education facilities,” he added.

Saying Sarawak has contributed 10 per cent of the national GDP over the years, the Chief Minister believes it should get an equitable share of funding as a region and as an equal partner in the federation.

He said the 12MP outlined several reforms that are meant to address several economic structural challenges, provide a future-ready workforce, enhance the wellbeing of ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ and narrow the gaps in regional development.

“Indeed, these are very important to ensure the country achieves sustainable economic growth with a more equitable distribution of opportunities and outcomes,” he emphasised.

Most of the state assemblypersons attended the special meeting, with assemblypersons from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) being the notable absentees.