Ahmad Zahid, wife used Yayasan Akalbudi funds to pay over RM1.3 mln in credit card charges for shopping

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 13): The High Court was told today that former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had used over RM1.3 million in Yayasan Akalbudi funds to pay for his credit card charges on shopping at luxury stores like Giorgio Armani, Louis Vuitton and Hermes.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Raja Rozela Raja Toran said Ahmad Zahid and his wife, Datin Seri Hamidah Khamis had spend the amount (over RM1.3 million) for shopping in just two years.

She said the extensive use of the credit cards for purchases at high-end department stores around the world and locally could be seen through the monthly credit card statements.

“Although the spending habit of the accused and his wife may not be an issue in the case, one cannot help, but wonder if they had in mind the poor folks in Malaysia as they went on their shopping spree like at Giorgio Armani, Louis Vuitton and Hermes,” she added.

Raja Rozela said this in her submission at the end of the prosecution’s case against Ahmad Zahid, who is facing 47 charges of criminal breach of trust (CBT), corruption and money laundering involving Yayasan Akalbudi funds.

She said Ambank senior vice-president Yeoh Eng Leong, who is 10th prosecution witness, confirmed that based on the exhibited credit card statements, the total amount of payment the bank had received from January 2014 to January 2016 was RM1,296,715.98.

“From January to December 2014 it was RM534, 412.52; RM708, 134.47 for January to December 2015 and RM54,168.99 in January 2016,” she added.

She said 9th prosecution witness, Maybank vice-president (Fraud and Dispute Management) Anoop Singh Gulzara Singh, had verified the receipt of six payments totaling RM30, 771.19 (between February and October 2014), one payment in March 2015 for RM3, 914.84, and another in July 2015 for RM30, 635.80.

Raja Rozela said Ahmad Zahid also used Yayasan Akalbudi’s monies to pay the road tax and insurance of 20 vehicles which belonged to him, his wife, BZ Motors and Juhari Janan between January and September 2015.

“The total amount involved was RM107,508.55. None of the vehicles belonged to Yayasan Akalbudi,” she added.

Ahmad Zahid, 68, is facing 47 charges – 12 for CBT, eight for corruption, and 27 for money laundering – involving tens of millions of ringgit belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi.

The hearing before Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues tomorrow. – Bernama