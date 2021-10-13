Barge stranded along shore at Tanjung Lipat

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 13): A barge is stranded along the shore at Tanjung Lipat here after it was drifted away by strong wind.

According to a source, the empty barge (without any cargo) was heading from Sandakan to Miri, Sarawak but decided to anchor in Sabah waters following Monday’s stormy weather.

It was believed that the anchor snapped and the barge drifted its way to Tanjung Lipat before it got stranded along the beach shore.

No one on board the barge was reported hurt in the incident, while a couple of boats attempted to tow the barge back to open water.