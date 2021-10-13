CM: Sarawak’s economy to grow 5-6 pct in 2022

KUCHING (Oct 13): Sarawak’s economy is expected to grow between five per cent and six per cent next year, says Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this is an improvement compared to the growth of three to four per cent projected this year.

Speaking at the special meeting on 2022 State Budget yesterday, he said this year’s economic growth is supported by external demand and improvement in domestic economic activities.

“For 2022, the growth is projected to improve to between five per cent and six per cent with the reopening of global economies and domestic businesses under Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan,” he said at the meeting held at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

Abang Johari also said the state government’s continuous efforts in ensuring Sarawakians are fully vaccinated and creating a safer environment for all segments of the population, have stepped up the progress of recovery.

He added that as of Sept 15 this year, 83.9 per cent of the adult population in Sarawak had been fully vaccinated.