CM: Two special funds for business empowerment, recovery next year

KUCHING (Oct 13): The Sarawak state government will introduce two special assistance funds for business empowerment and recovery next year, namely Bumiputera Business Empowerment Fund and Business Recovery Assistance Fund.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said this special assistance will be included in the 2022 State Budget.

He revealed the Bumiputera Business Empowerment Fund will be allocated with a sum of RM10 million to help Bumiputera business associations to tide over the pandemic through business enhancement programmes.

As for the Business Recovery Assistance Fund, he said a one-off special grant of RM20 million will be set aside to assist Sarawak Business Federation and its 15 affiliates to organise capacity building and enterprises development programmes for their members.

Abang Johari also said the state government will continue to assist small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to recover and rebuild their businesses while facilitating new start-ups.

“In 2022, a total sum of RM25.1 million will be allocated to facilitate the recovery of businesses, SMEs and micro-entrepreneurs through the implementation of interest subsidy schemes under Special Relief Facility, Targeted Relief & Recovery Facility and Penjana Tourism Financing,” he said in a statement for the Special Meeting for 2022 State Budget.

He added the 2022 Budget will also provide a sum of RM24.5 million for entrepreneurship programmes, Sarawak Micro Credit Scheme, Small and Medium Industries Loan Scheme, Go Digital Programme, and Digital Marketing Training.

On another matter, Abang Johari also announced a new assistance scheme, named the Housing Deposit Assistance Scheme, will be introduced next year.

He said this scheme shall provide cash assistance of up to RM10,000 to B40 and M40 home buyers for payment of housing deposit and will be managed by Mutiara Mortgage and Credit Sdn Bhd (Mutiara).

“This assistance is applicable to affordable housing projects sanctioned by the state government. A sum of RM10 million will be allocated in 2022 Budget that will benefit about 1,200 home buyers,” he said.

Abang Johari added his administration will also continue to intensify efforts to provide affordable housing to the people, address end-financing problems among the low-income group and alleviate cost pressure in the housing market.

As such, related projects and initiatives will continue to be implemented including construction of affordable housing, extension of village resettlement scheme, and urban renewal projects throughout the state with an allocation of RM189 million.

Other projects and initiatives include Repairs of Houses for the Poor with an allocation of RM80 million, and Longhouse Repairs Programme of which RM50 million will be made available to rebuild and repair dilapidated longhouses.

“Sarawak Rental Assistance Scheme that provides rental assistance of RM200 per month for up to 36 months or three years, of which a sum of RM48 million will be made available for this purpose; and provision of loan assistance to low-income groups [B40] and middle-income groups [M40] home buyers through Mutiara Mortgage and Credit Sdn Bhd (Mutiara) of which RM50 million has been provided,” he said.

He also said his administration will allocate a sum of RM1.18 billion in 2022 Budget to intensify infrastructure developments such as roads and bridges, ports, and riverine infrastructure.

In addition, construction of major infrastructure projects under alternative funding initiatives such as road networks, airports, and urban transportation will continue to be implemented next year.

In efforts to revive the tourism sector, he said a sum of RM131 million will be provided in 2022 Budget for tourism development, promotion and cultural heritage.

He also announced the setting up of Heritage, Arts and Culture Facilitation Fund in 2022, whereby a sum of RM10 million will be provided.

“This special assistance will assist heritage, arts and culture organisations and associations to organise activities and enhance the capacity of the organisations,” he said.