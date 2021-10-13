Construction sector no longer need CIMS approval to operate

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 13): All construction sector players no longer need to apply for approval to operate through the Covid-19 Intelligent Management System (CIMS) 3.0 following the interstate travel permission given to fully vaccinated individuals.

Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, however, said the operations in the construction sector were still subject to the current standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

“In order to curb the spread of Covid-19 at construction sites, all the industry players have been reminded to comply with the SOPs set by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the National Security Council (NSC).

“All workers must be free of Covid-19 before they can be allowed to enter the construction sites. Employers must ensure that their workers scan their MySejahtera code or record their attendance in the logbook before starting work every day,” he said in a statement here today.

If there were any incidence of Covid-19 at the site, employers must report it immediately to the District Health Office, he added. – Bernama