Cops seize former Melaka exco’s official car

MELAKA (Oct 13): Melaka police seized the official car of former Pengkalan Batu assemblyman, Norhizam Hassan Baktee, at the parking lot of a condominium in Jalan Perak, Bachang yesterday.

State police chief Datuk Abdul Majid Mohd Ali said the seizure followed a police report lodged by staff from the Melaka state secretary’s office after Norhizam failed to return the black Toyota Camry, with registration “MAL 3”.

He added that police also seized a car key, a Touch ‘n Go card and a fuel card from a man who was the official driver to Norhizam, who is also a former state executive councillor (Exco).

“At 11.20am yesterday, police seized the black Toyota Camry at the condominium. We asked Norhizam to come to the police headquarters to record his statement, but Norhizam gave the excuse that he was not in the state. The police will record his statement soon over the case.

Abdul Majid said a preliminary investigation found that the Melaka senior assistant state secretary had issued an order on October 5 to Norhizam’s special officer for the car to be returned.

The Commercial Crime Investigation Department at the Melaka Police Contingent Headquarters has opened an investigation paper under Section 403 of the Penal Code for alleged dishonest misappropriation of property, he added.

“So far, police have recorded statements from five witnesses from the State Secretary’s office to assist in the investigation. Further investigation will also be carried out to find out how the official car belonging to the state government was parked at the condominium car park,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abdul Majid said since the dissolution of the state assembly last week, police have opened investigation papers related to insulting and offensive posts against Melaka Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam and Speaker Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusof on social media platforms.

He added that police had also arrested a 34-year-old civil servant and a 21-year-old female student of a higher learning institution (IPT) for further investigation. – MalayMail