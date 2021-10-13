Wednesday, October 13
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Covid-19: 13 more deaths in S’wak recorded from Oct 4-12

Covid-19: 13 more deaths in S’wak recorded from Oct 4-12

0
By Marilyn Ten on Sarawak
Pasukan Tajhiz Jabatan Hal Ehwal Agama Islam Negeri Sembilan (JHEAINS) bersama petugas Kementerian Kesihatan Malaysia (KKM) dan seorang ahli keluarga terlibat yang memakai kelengkapan pakaian perlindungan diri (PPE) menyempurnakan proses pengebumian jenazah pesakit COVID-19 di Tanah Perkuburan Islam di sebuah kampung di Lenggeng, baru-baru ini. Sehingga semalam, jumlah keseluruhan kes baharu dan kematian akibat COVID-19, masing-masing merekodkan 264,269 dan 965, manakala bagi kes sembuh pula 213,814 kes selepas 4,525 kes dilaporkan pulih. -- fotoBERNAMA (2021) HAK CIPTA TERPELIHARA

The state’s death toll now stands at 1,040. – Bernama photo

KUCHING (Oct 13): Sarawak logged another 13 deaths from Covid-19 today of which the cases had occurred between Oct 4 and 12, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC said in its Covid-19 daily update that there were no brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

The state’s death toll now stands at 1,040.

The committee said the deaths were recorded in Miri (5), Kuching (3), Sarikei (2), Sibu (2), and Sri Aman (1).

SDMC revealed that all the victims, aged between 42 and 78, had comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia, among others.

One of the victims, a 47-year-old woman from Miri, in addition to hypertension, also had underlying medical conditions namely heart disease and obesity.

She died at Miri Hospital on Oct 11.

Recommended Posts