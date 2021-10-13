Covid-19: 13 more deaths in S’wak recorded from Oct 4-12

KUCHING (Oct 13): Sarawak logged another 13 deaths from Covid-19 today of which the cases had occurred between Oct 4 and 12, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC said in its Covid-19 daily update that there were no brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

The state’s death toll now stands at 1,040.

The committee said the deaths were recorded in Miri (5), Kuching (3), Sarikei (2), Sibu (2), and Sri Aman (1).

SDMC revealed that all the victims, aged between 42 and 78, had comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia, among others.

One of the victims, a 47-year-old woman from Miri, in addition to hypertension, also had underlying medical conditions namely heart disease and obesity.

She died at Miri Hospital on Oct 11.