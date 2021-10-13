Divorce issue may have sparked Kampung Kolong shooting – Padawan police chief

KUCHING (Oct 13): An ongoing divorce issue between the 28-year-old army service member and his wife may have caused the shooting incident at Kampung Kolong 1, Sungai Tengah here this afternoon, said Padawan district police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad.

“Early investigations revealed that the suspect was at the house to discuss an ongoing divorce issue with his wife,” said Supt Abang Zainal in a statement.

He said the army service member had lost his temper and took out a M4 carbine from his car, before discharging the firearm inside the house’s living room and the kitchen.

A bullet hit his mother-in-law on the left shoulder, but she was in stable condition while receiving treatment at the Sarawak General Hospital.

After the shooting inside the house, the man then went outside before turning the gun on himself. He did not survive.

Supt Abang Zainal said the case is currently being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.

“The public are reminded to not spread any speculations on this case until we have completed our investigation,” he added.