Duo fined RM900 each in Miri for running business without valid licence

MIRI (Oct 13): Two women were each fined RM900 in default one month imprisonment by the Magistrate’s Court here today for running a business without a valid licence.

Magistrate Md Syafique Md Hilmie meted out the sentence on both accused after they pleaded guilty to the charge framed under Section 3(1) of the Businesses, Professions and Trade Licences Ordinance, which provides for a maximum fine of RM1,000, upon conviction.

Both accused – Molusher Marudang, 39 and Miscella Helena Rauth, 45 paid the fine.

According to the facts of the case, both accused were found to be running a business without a valid licence at around 4pm at a premises at Jalan North Yu Seng here on Aug 29.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case while both accused were unrepresented.