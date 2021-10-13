Higher oil prices may see Sarawak budget achieve surplus, says Gerawat

MIRI (Oct 13): The RM610 million deficit for the 2022 State Budget could turn into a surplus should oil prices continue to rise and new sources of revenue materialise, opined Datuk Gerawat Gala.

Oil prices jumped on Monday to its highest levels in years following rising global demand.

The State Legislative Assembly (DUN) deputy Speaker said the 2022 budget reflected the financial prudence of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government in the management of Sarawak’s finances by continuing to maintain healthy reserves.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg unveiled an expansionary budget of RM10.646 billion during the Special Meeting on the 2022 State Budget with state assemblypersons in Kuching.

Gerawat, who is Mulu assemblyman, said the budget underscored the visionary and expansionary intent to address the unprecedented effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the people and economy.

“It is a very people-centric and development-driven budget with 65 per cent of the total budget for development expenditure compared to 35 per cent for operating expenditure.

“It is also rural biased in order to provide much-needed infrastructure and utilities, and essential services to the rural areas as well as to open up the huge economic potential of our vast rural areas,” he said.

He attributed this to GPS’ success in securing the 5 per cent Sarawak sales tax on petroleum products, which brought in a substantial source of recurrent income of around RM3 billion a year.

He said Abang Johari’s innovative revenue re-engineering and alternative funding model has enabled Sarawak to embark on much-needed major infrastructure projects for the people, which would be beyond reach if Sarawak had to depend on federal funding.

Gerawat pointed out Sarawak’s development allocation of RM7 billion dwarfed the RM4.4 billion in development budget approved by the federal government for Sarawak under the 12th Malaysia Plan.

He added this indicated GPS’ determination to develop Sarawak using the state’s resources.