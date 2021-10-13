Huawei donates 250 tablets to underprivileged students in Pahang

KUANTAN (Oct 13): Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Huawei Malaysia) today donated 250 units of Huawei MatePad T10 tablets to underprivileged students in Pahang for hybrid learning as Malaysia moves towards the recovery phase of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Huawei Malaysia was represented by its vice president of human resources Choh Yau Meng in a handover ceremony here in which Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail accepted the tablets on behalf of the students.

Choh said as a technology leader and enabler, Huawei Malaysia is not only committed to helping Malaysia’s technological revolution, but also to support the development of young Malaysians through a range of community initiatives to realise a progressive and inclusive education society and digital economy.

“Huawei Malaysia is committed to bridging the digital divide by providing individuals with the tools needed to succeed in today’s online age. By sharing technology resources, including tablets and ICT solutions, hybrid learning will provide teachers with pedagogical flexibility and ensure students are able to continue their education without interruption.

“Given the importance of education and its far-reaching impact, we are committed to lending a hand in these trying times,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, Wan Rosdy said he was delighted that Huawei Malaysia has seized the opportunity to invest in children’s education and provide the assistance to reach out to vulnerable communities, as the usage of technology devices in classrooms will invariably remain a permanent feature in the Covid-19 pandemic era.

Government-linked companies (GLCs), government-linked investment companies (GLICs) and huge corporations, he said, can play a part by providing gadgets or devices to students, as some families are currently struggling to make ends meet which could result in their children being left behind in their studies.

“I hope this will also ease the burden of some teachers and create a more resilient education system in the long run.

“With that in mind, we thank Huawei Malaysia for jumping in and we hope that more companies will come forward in the future to ensure that our children have adequate access to resources for hybrid learning,” he said. – Bernama