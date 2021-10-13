Wednesday, October 13
Immigration detention depot among three new Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak today – SDMC

By Marilyn Ten on Sarawak

A Covid-19 active case detection exercise in progress. – File photo

KUCHING (Oct 13): Three more new Covid-19 clusters have been declared in Sarawak today, including one involving an immigration detention depot in Bekenu in Subis called the DTI Bekenu Cluster, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said

SDMC said in its Covid-19 daily update that all 48 individuals were tested positive from the DTI Bekenu Cluster thus far, of which were newly reported today.

The committee also said that the depot, located at Jalan Coastal Bintulu-Miri, is currently under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

MORE TO COME

