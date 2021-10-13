Innovation not just about technological advances – Mohamad

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 13): Innovation does not necessarily require the use of advanced technology, instead it can be done through creations and by developing new products, said Deputy Education Minister II Datuk Mohamad Alamin.

In his speech at the virtual celebration of Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) Innovation Day 2020/2021 today, he said through innovation, DBP staff would be able to produce knowledgeable human capital and increase organisational productivity.

“The same goes for the creation of a product or service. The opportunities can be used by DBP staff to create innovations,” he said in the event which was also broadcast on DBP’s Facebook page.

The event was held to give appreciation and recognition to the innovation efforts and initiatives implemented by DBP staff.

Mohamad said the innovative efforts to make the Malay language as a language of knowledge implemented by DBP through the structuring of Dewan Perdana Dictionary data using internal expertise would definitely have a big impact on the community as well as become an invaluable treasure.

In addition, he said online examinations, digital exhibitions as well as efforts to empower DBP’s online Language Verification Service showed tthat DBP staff were able to bring about change and improve workplace environment through innovation.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said the DBP digital platform or JendelaDBP which was developed to enable the dissemination of information related to language, literature and publications in real-time, was in line with the current information and communication technology advances.

“It is learnt that this platform which consists of various components is developed as part of data centralisation efforts as well as to develop integrated and local public data with a variety of digital content for the benefit of the community,” he said.

He added that changes to the system, procedures, approaches and working methods must be implemented with full commitment to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the service delivery system. – Bernama