Man remanded four days in Miri to facilitate probe into drug possession case

MIRI (Oct 13): A man was remanded for four days by the Magistrate’s Court here today to facilitate police investigation into a drug possession case.

Magistrate Md Syafique Md Hilmie ordered the 32-year-old suspect to be remanded until Oct 17 after allowing an application by the investigating officer Insp Mohd Mukhlis Samsudin under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC).

It is learnt that the suspect, a local, was nabbed by police from the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department in front of a house in Taman Tunku at around 11.45am on Tuesday for suspected involvement in drug activities.

Led by the suspect, the police found a plastic packet containing a crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine weighing 0.39 grammes.

Police are investigating the case under Section 12 (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.