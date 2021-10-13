MKN: Fully vaccinated individuals still need to comply with conditions set by SDMC prior to travelling to Sarawak

KUCHING (Oct 13): Fully vaccinated individuals still need to comply with conditions set by Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) prior to traveling to the state, said the latest standard operating procedures (SOP) released by the National Security Council (MKN).

It stated that while interstate travel is now allowed for fully vaccinated individuals, their entry to Sarawak is subject to application made through the enterSarawak application and their Health Declaration status.

This updated SOP by MKN took effect from Oct 11 for the National Recovery Plan (NRP) Phase 3 in Sarawak.

On Oct 10, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that interstate travel is now allowed by the federal government from Oct 11 onwards.

Ismail had said the decision was made after the Covid-19 vaccination rate of the adult population in the state hit 90 percent.

The SDMC in a statement on Oct 10 had said Sarawak agreed to allow individuals fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to travel interstate without police permission from Oct 11 in line with the decision of the federal government.

It however reiterated that apart from still requiring individuals wishing to enter Sarawak to apply on Enter Sarawak, they must furnish proof of their “fully vaccinated” status and the negative result of the RT-PCR test or the RTK-Ag test kit which are valid for 3 days only as well as other relevant personal details.

On another matter, the updated SOP also stated that night clubs, pubs, karaokes (including family karaokes), theme parks, and family entertainment centres are still in the negative list and must remain closed.

Also included in the negative list are performances at the hotel lounge and indoor/outdoor busking.

The SOP for the NRP Phase 3 also disallow social activities such as feasts, weddings (except matrimonial/marriage registration), engagement ceremonies, receptions, aqiqah ceremonies, prayers, tahlil, birthday parties, reunions, retreats, and other related social events.

In addition, mass activities that involve the movement and gathering of people where it is difficult to enforce physical distancing such as fun runs, fun rides, marathons, and triathlons remain prohibited.