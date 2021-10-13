MoneyLion completes listing in NYSE

KUALA LUMPUR: MoneyLion Inc has successfully completed its public listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the end of September, making its co-founder, Foong Chee Mun, the first Malaysian fintech founder on the NYSE.

In a statement, Foong announced plans to bolster the company’s Kuala Lumpur-based technology centre of excellence, which currently employs over 250 technologists in areas such as data science and machine learning.

The company expects to double the size of its Malaysian office in the next 12 months.

“At MoneyLion, we bring consumer finance into the future by combining artificial intelligence (AI), machine-learning technology and behavioural science to create a full-service, digital financial platform for our users.

“To-date, we have engaged with over 8.5 million users, empowering them with a digital banking platform that helps them better manage their finances today and build wealth for tomorrow,” he said.

Since its launch in 2013, MoneyLion has established itself as a full-service digital platform that delivers mobile banking, investment solutions and personalised solutions to the US market. – Bernama