Narrow escape for Canadian woman after meteorite crashes through ceiling, landing inches from her

PETALING JAYA (Oct 13): Canadian woman Ruth Hamilton had a close call after a meteorite crashed through the roof and landed on a pillow just inches from her head.

Mirror UK reported that Hamilton was awakened by a loud bang but couldn’t figure out where the noise came from, only to realise shortly that there was a hole in the ceiling and she was covered in dust.

Hamilton, who stays in the town of Golden, saw a blackened fist-sized rock lying on her pillow and panicked.

“I thought someone had jumped in or it was a gun or something.

“I was shaking and scared as I couldn’t figure out what had happened.”

After she called the police, they came and confirmed that the rock was actually a meteorite and that it was potentially billions of years old.

The police made enquiries at a nearby construction project and checked that there hadn’t been any blasting and so they came to the conclusion that it was a space rock.

A team of experts from Ontario’s Western University has confirmed that the rock is indeed from space and a meteorite.

She said she plans to keep the rock once researchers have finished their work.

Hamilton added that she was amazed that a rock from space that is potentially billions of years old had landed on her pillow.

“The only other thing I can think of saying is life is precious and it could be gone at any moment even when you think you are safe and secure in your bed.” – Malay Mail