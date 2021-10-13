One dead, another injured in shooting incident at Kg Kolong 1

KUCHING (Oct 13): A shooting incident involving a soldier at Kampung Kolong 1, Sungai Tengah today has left one dead and another injured.

The soldier is said to have fired several shots into the air with an M4 carbine rifle.

According to a police source, the injured woman is the soldier’s mother-in-law, who is in her 50s.

She was shot in the left shoulder and is said to be in a stable condition at the Sarawak General Hospital.

It is learnt that the shooter in his 20s died from head injuries at the scene.

The deceased, who was attached to the army camp in Tondong, Bau, is said to have arrived at the house around noon.

It is believed that the firearm used in the incident came from the army camp.

Police are currently investigating at the scene.

MORE TO COME