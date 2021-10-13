OSHMP25 to drive safe and healthy work culture – PM

PUTRAJAYA (Oct 13): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today launched the Occupational Safety and Health Master Plan 2021-2025 (OSHMP25) which outlined various strategic core values to drive the formation of a Safe and Healthy Work Culture and to raise the Malaysian Well-being index (MyWI).

He said the medium-term master plan for five years would improve the level of safety and health at the work place by reducing the rate of accidents, deaths, and disease infection which would help the government enhanced the people’s well-being.

“This plan was formulated after taking into consideration the current working scenario which has changed. Today, the home of each Malaysian Family is also a work space. Similarly in cafes, stalls and restaurants.

“Practising safe work culture is essential for all of us to adhere to,” he said in his speech when launching OSCHMP25 which was held virtually today.

Ismail Sabri said the master plan outlined seven key strategies namely the empowerment of occupational safety and health (OSH) in the public sector, strengthening self-regulation practice at the work place, encouraging OSH education and research as well as empowering occupational health.

The strategies also cover better OSH compliance in small and medium industries; boosting OSH through technology; as well as improving OSH on work-related road safety, informal sector and future jobs, he said.

He said it is hoped the commitment of all parties including the government, employers and workers would ensure the mission to elevate OSH is implemented successfully in line with the theme of OSHMP25 : OSH Inclusive-Equality and Commitment.

“The direct effects of neglecting OSH, would see the country experiencing four per cent losses in the Gross Domestic Product revenue per year. Nonetheless, what is prioritised by the government is to prevent the loss of lives of the Malaysian Family,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said the Covid-19 pandemic which hit the country has not only threatened public health but also gave impact in economic and social aspects.

“Moving forward, we need to weather the increasing competitive global environment as a result of the pandemic. It requires a drastic transition to the new normal at the work place such as working from home with more online activities,” he said.

Nonetheless, he said working from home has exposed workers to the safety and health risks such as problems relating to ergonomic among them on body posture when using the computer or gadget and getting exposed to psychosocial problems especially on mental stress and weak social interaction especially after being confined in the home for so long.

Deputy Human Resource Minister, Datuk Awang Hashim said OSHMP25 is a continuation of OSHMP15 and OSHMP2020.

Awang Hashim who is also National Council for Occupational Safety and Health (NCOSH) chairman said among the achievements of OSHMP2020 was the reduction of accident rate to 2.18 for every 1,000 workers.

Occupational death rate also fell by 45 per cent which was 2.09 for every 10,000 workers last year compared to 3.83 the year before, he said.

According to him, there were 32,674 occupational accidents recorded in the country last year with 312 of them involving fatalities.

“Among the main objectives of OSHMP25 is to reduce the country’s accident rate at the work place. With full commitment as well as the combined efforts by employers, government and workers, the master plan would achieve its objectives,” said Awang. – Bernama