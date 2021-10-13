PSB calls on GPS’ smaller components to stop state election from being held

KUCHING (Oct 13): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) has called on leaders of the smaller component parties within Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to stand up for Sarawakians and object to the holding of the state election.

PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said although Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) may be “little brothers” to Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), which holds an absolute simple majority in the coalition, they could still speak up.

“PRS president Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing was widely reported to have been hospitalised for Covid-19.

“We ask him to think if he would like his fellow Sarawakians to go through the same experience,” Wong said in a statement.

According to the Bawang Assan assemblyman, the rumour mill is awash with supposed “leaks” that GPS is lobbying for the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Head of State to lift the Emergency order in Sarawak to enable the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) to be dissolved this month and for the state election to be held next month.

“Both PSB and Democratic Action Party (DAP) have come out with strong statements to condemn any attempt by GPS to dissolve the DUN now when the Covid-19 pandemic in Sarawak is at its height,” he said.

He pointed out that Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who leads GPS, has not denied intentions to dissolve the DUN now.

“Instead, we hear from some GPS lower echelon leaders purportedly ‘defending’ any decision to call an election now on the grounds that an election is overdue since the term of the DUN expired on June 6, 2021.

“This excuse is pure nonsense because, if that were the case, the election could have been called when the National Emergency expired on Aug 1 this year. Instead, an Emergency (extension) was proclaimed for Sarawak from Aug 2 to last until February 2, 2022 on the grounds of the Covid-19 pandemic in Sarawak,” he said.

Wong recalled that on July 28, which was the day before the six-month Emergency extension for Sarawak was proclaimed by the King, the number of Covid-19 infections recorded in the state was 464.

“On Oct 11, the number of cases were 1,037. If an Emergency was deemed necessary to save lives and protect the welfare of the people of Sarawak when the infection was 464, then logic dictates that it is even more necessary now when infections stood at 1,037,” he said.

Wong opined should the DUN be dissolved to pave the way for the state election, it is only to avoid Undi18 and to place political expediency over the welfare and lives of Sarawakians.

“When the Proclamation of Emergency was made back on July 29, 2021, the High Court in Kuching had not delivered its judgment on Undi18.

“On Sept 3, the High Court declared that the federal government must implement Undi18 and give those aged 18 to 21 their constitutional right to vote. By Dec 31, there will be a big group of additional young voters who will cast their votes.

“The Emergency in Sarawak will end on Feb 2, 2022 and, by then, this big bloc of new voters will be able to exercise their fundamental constitutional right to have a say in the choice of the next government of Sarawak,” Wong said.

He said the dissolution of the DUN now would deprive these new voters of their right to vote until the next election five years later.

“Any excuse that the term of the current DUN has expired and an election must be held before the end of this year will sound hollow and false to all right-thinking Sarawakians. Don’t insult the intelligence of Sarawakians,” he said.

Wong stressed there is no need to call for an election now as there is no possibility of the government collapsing.

“Look at the example of Sabah where the Covid-19 numbers surged in the aftermath of the Sabah state election, which then spread throughout the rest of Malaysia. The Sabah ruling coalition fell because of desertions of its assemblymen but the Sarawak GPS ruling coalition holds a solid majority thanks to the popularity of the late and dearly beloved chief minister Pehin Sri Adenan Satem.

“In as much as the late Tok Nan was so dearly beloved by the people of Sarawak that they cried in the streets on hearing of his death, history will harshly judge GPS politicians if they choose to call an election now resulting in a surge of infections that will overwhelm hospitals and the people will suffer,” he claimed.

He pointed out that front-liners in Sarawak have been suffering and are exhausted, thus any surge in Covid-19 cases would place an intolerable burden on them as well as healthcare facilities.