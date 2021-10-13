Sabah allows inter-district, inter-state travel

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 13): With more than 70 per cent of adults in Sabah fully vaccinated, the state government has decided to allow inter-district travel starting October 14 and inter-state travel from November 1.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said this in a statement on Wednesday after he was satisfied with the report by the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) committee.

“The Sabah state government is satisfied with the report by the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force committee that the percentage of complete vaccinations in Sabah as of October 11, 2021 has reached more than 70 per cent.

“In line with that, the State government today agreed that inter-district travel will be allowed throughout the state from Oct 14,” he said.

However, only fully vaccinated adults and partly vaccinated teenagers are allowed to travel, while children below 12 must be accompanied by fully vaccinated parents.

Meanwhile, the state government also allowed inter-state travel starting November 1.

“Travelling to Sabah on social visits and tourism is allowed for fully vaccinated individuals who are also required to undergo Covid-19 RT-PCR or RTK-Ag (Swab/Saliva) screening three days before arrival.

“Partly vaccinated teenagers aged 12 and 18 years old are also allowed to travel to Sabah, while children below 12 must be accompanied by fully vaccinated parents,” he said.