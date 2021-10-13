Sarawak Covid-19 cases rise to 1,165 today, says SDMC

KUCHING (Oct 13): Sarawak’s new Covid-19 cases rose back over 1,000 cases today with 1,165 new infections.

According to the The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its Covid-19 daily update, this brought the state’s cumulative Covid-19 cases to 227,675.

The state had recorded less than 1,000 cases for the first time in two months yesterday with 834 cases.

The committee said 1,150 or 98.71 per cent of the cases today were in Categories 1 and 2 involving asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients.

SDMC said the remaining 15 cases or 1.29 per cent consisted of two Category 3 cases with patients having pneumonia but not requiring oxygen support, nine Category 4 cases with patients having pneumonia requiring oxygen support, and four Category 5 cases with patients having pneumonia requiring ventilator support.

All districts in the state with the exception of Tanjung Manis contributed to the new daily cases count today with Kuching, Miri and Sibu recording three-digit cases at 257, 211 and 128 respectively.

This was followed by Bintulu (77), Bau (63), Subis (56), Mukah (37), Sarikei (32), Betong (27), Simunjan (25), Serian (24), Kapit (24), Kanowit (24), Saratok (18), Daro (18), Sri Aman (16), Lawas (14), Pakan (13), Samarahan (10), and Matu (10).

Another 19 districts reported single-digit cases namely Marudi (9), Dalat (9), Limbang (8), Pusa (7), Beluru (7), Meradong (6), Kabong (6), Julau (5), Belaga (4), Song (3), Tatau (3), Sebauh (3), Lundu (2), Lubok Antu (2), Selangau (2), Tebedu (2), and one each in Asajaya, Telang Usan and Bukit Mabong.