SDMC urges patience over state’s Covid-19 entry restrictions

KUCHING (Oct 13): The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today urged Sarawakians wishing to enter from Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah to be patient with the requirements imposed on them until the Covid-19 situation has improved.

It said these conditions were aimed to protect their families and friends in Sarawak, as well as all passengers on the airline flights.

“A total of 106 of import B cases were detected in Sarawak in August while another 83 were detected in September,” the SDMC said in a statement, referring to cases originating from other states in Malaysia.

It added cases were detected during the quarantine period after individuals have entered Sarawak from other states.

The SDMC said there are many positive cases among the Sarawakians being detected before they apply to enter the state.

“The pre-entry screening requirement has helped to reduce the risk of the Covid-19 infection while in the planes and also the passengers,” the SDMC said.

It also said despite the declining trend in the country, cases in Sarawak are still high, including the number of severe cases such as categories three to five.

“Therefore, the state Health Department has expressed hope that the increase in the number of cases will not burden the health facilities, especially ICU facilities, by not increasing the number of cases or clusters in the community through imported cases,” the SDMC said.

“This is to ensure that optimal services can be provided to those who are in need of it,” the SDMC said.

It also said the administration of the third dose or booster dose started in Sarawak today.

“With this additional dose, high-risk groups such as senior citizens and people with co-morbidities and frontline workers will get additional protection from Covid-19 infection as well as severe complications from this infection,” the SDMC said.

The SDMC reminded individuals applying to enter Sarawak to take the RTK Antigen (swab) at a government health facility for RM60, and the results can be obtained quickly.

It said the swab test must be valid for three days before arrival in the state.

It also advised individuals who have to re-apply after exceeding the validity period of the Covid-19 test due to flight changes, they can include proof for the consideration of the EnterSarawak secretariat.

The SDMC said proof of complete vaccination status should be included in the application EnterSarawak.

It also said consideration will also be made for those who do not have the MySejahtera application.

The SDMC also said Sarawak is not the only state that still imposes the Covid-19 screening requirements before admission of any individuals.

It said Sabah also still sets the same conditions, namely RTK Antigen or PCR screening within three days before entering Sabah to protect its people. – MalayMail