Traffic congestion at Kota Sentosa eases with reopening of junction

KUCHING (Oct 13): Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman Lo Khere Chiang hopes traffic flow will improve at Mile 7 Kuching-Serian road after the reopening of the traffic light junction there yesterday.

According to Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR), the closure since July this year was to give way for the reconstruction of pavement of the Pan Borneo Highway project.

Speaking to reporters after symbolically switching on the traffic lights at 3.30pm, Lo who is also Batu Kitang assemblyman, said many road users have been complaining about the traffic congestion in the area when the traffic light junction was closed.

He was accompanied by officials from the Sarawak JKR and contractors upgrading the road.

However, Lo added traffic flow might not be fully back to normal as upgrading of the road in the area and the construction of the flyover would still be going on.

“Traffic congestion will still happen here because some parts of the road from here (the traffic light junction) leading to Serian is still under construction, but I guess it will be less congested at Mile 7 now as compared to the time when this traffic light junction was temporarily closed,” he said.

Also present was Sarawak JKR deputy head of project for Pan Borneo Highway Unit Siti Rafizah Mohd Kasiran and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Complaints Bureau chief Wilfred Yap.

Among routes affected by the closure of the junction were roads from Batu Kitang to Kota Sentosa and Serian, Kota Sentosa to Batu Kitang and Kuching, Serian to Kota Sentosa.