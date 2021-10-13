Two arrested for allegedly robbing goldsmith shop

KUCHING (Oct 13): Two men were arrested on suspicion of robbing a goldsmith shop in Kenyalang Park here on Oct 5, involving losses of RM30,000.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the suspects, aged 35 and 61, were arrested by Criminal Investigation Division personnel two days after the incident.

“The team also seized items allegedly related with the case including the stolen jewelleries.

“Also seized from the suspects were a knife wrapped with a piece of paper, cash amounting to RM7,742 believed to be proceeds from the sale of the jewelleries, and a vehicle used by them to commit the crime,” he told a press conference at Tabuan Jaya police station here yesterday.

Ahsmon said both suspects had past criminal records, with one of them also found to be drug-positive.

The suspects have been remanded until Oct 13 for further investigation under Section 395 and 397 of the Penal Code, and could be jailed 20 years, a fine and whipping on conviction, he added.

He also said police are still hunting for an accomplice, aged 46, whose last known address is in Kenyalang Park.

“Those with information on the suspect, known as Chong Liang Hung, are urged to come forward and inform the police.

“We would also like to remind the public not to speculate on the matter as it would interfere with our investigation,” he said.