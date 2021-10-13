United Chinese Association Kapit chairperson laid to rest

KAPIT (Oct 13): United Chinese Association (UCA) Kapit chairperson Sng Geok Yien was laid to rest today at the Kapit Foochow Cemetery, Jalan Selirik.

The 67-year-old’s ashes were buried next to her husband Lau Li Ming.

She passed away on Sunday at the Sarawak General Hospital in Kuching following a period of illness.

Church of Mary Immaculate Conception administrator Revd Philip Obaso led the funeral rites.

Sng bequeathed RM1,000 each to the church, SJK Hock Lam, UCA Kapit, Kapit Foochow Association, Kapit Chiang Chuan Association, Kapit Kwang Tung Association, and Kapit Tai San Ten Association.

She is survived by her daughter Lau Yien Sze, who lives in Penang.

Sng was an accounts clerk with the Kapit Agriculture Department until her retirement.

She was active in the Kapit Community Based Rehabilitation Centre, Kapit District Malaysian Drug Prevention Association of Malaysia (Pemadam), Kapit South Neighbourhood Committee, senior citizens association, Lions Club of Kapit, Kapit Tai San Ten Association, Kapit Chiang Chuan Association, Kapit Chinese Women’s Association, Kapit Chung Hua Kindergarten board, and SJK Hock Lam board.