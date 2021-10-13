URUS to give interest exemption for 3 mths, smaller installments for B50 borrowers – PM

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 13): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has announced that the Financial Management and Resilience Programme (URUS) for borrowers in the B50 income group will be set up by the banking sector soon.

Facilities to be provided include interest exemption for three months and smaller instalments for up to 24 months, as well as a lower interest rate.

“During this period, customers with unsecured loans and credit card holders can also benefit from a lower interest rate in order to lighten their financial burden,” the premier said in a media statement today.

URUS is a comprehensive financial aid initiative that will be offered to affected borrowers from the B50 and B40 income groups, that is those with a gross household income of less than RM5,880 a month.

URUS is formulated by the banking industry together with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and the Counselling and Credit Management Agency (AKPK). More details on URUS can be obtained from the Ministry of Finance.

The initiative by the banking industry reflects the spirit of the Malaysian Family and complements the government’s efforts to help the B50 group, which also benefited from the moratorium programme and other aid packages since March of 2020, the prime minister’s statement said.

The premier said the government hopes that the whole-of-nation approach will help Malaysia to be prosperous, inclusive and sustainable. – Bernama