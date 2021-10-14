691 cases, 15 deaths

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 14): Sabah recorded 691 new Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths on Thursday.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said 466 cases or 67.44% per cent were detected in the past 24 hours while the remaining were from samples two days ago.

“Of the total new infections recorded today, 14.62 per cent were from Category 1 and 81.62 per cent were from Category 2.

“The total number of Category 3 patients were two patients, three in Category 4 and also three in Category 5. A total of 18 cases are still under investigation,” he said.

Masidi reminded the community to continue to adhere SOP to curb the Covid-19 infection, especially with the opening of more sectors.

Meanwhile, the fatalities were in Lahad Datu (3), Kota Kinabalu (2), Kota Marudu (2), Beaufort (1), Keningau (1), Kota Belud (1), Nabawan (1), Penampang (1), Sandakan (1), Tenom (1) and Tuaran (1).