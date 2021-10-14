9 houses of worship receive RM820k grant from Unifor

BINTANGOR (Oct 14): Nine houses of worship here received grant totaling RM820,000 from Unit For Other Religions (Unifor).

Meradong assemblyman presented the grant to representatives of the houses of worship to upgrade or maintain their prayer houses.

“On behalf of the recipients, I would like to thank the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg for setting up Unifor to specifically look after the welfare of all religions other than Islam in the state.

“Also thanks to Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah who is also minister-in-charge of Unifor for approving the fund requested by followers of various religions in Meradong District,” he said.

The recipients comprise Bintangor Buddha Association; Chin Nguong Tong Methodist Church; Methodist Church Preaching Centre; Tien Nguon Methodist Church; Tee Ong Methodist Church; Sungai Labas Methodist Church Preaching Centre; Ming Kwong Methodist Church; Lai Ang Methodist Church; and Zhen Guang Methodist Church.