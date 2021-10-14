All SOPs at airports in country will be heightened – MAHB

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 14): Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) will heighten all standard operating procedures (SOPs) for a continuous and sustainable recovery in the aviation industry, in anticipation of a surge in passenger movements in the coming months.

Group chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh said all 39 airports under MAHB’s network across the country continued to practise Covid-19 safety measures and remain guided by the government and relevant authorities on the latest SOPs to protect both passengers and the airport community while curbing the pandemic.

“For the past year, airport readiness has been a key factor in ensuring that our services stay relevant and standards remain high. Passengers can be fully assured of their safety as our airport operations return to full swing,” he said in a statement today.

He said MAHB welcomed travellers back to its network with the lifting of local and international travel restrictions.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shukrie said despite low passenger volume, airports nationwide remained in operations throughout the pandemic and had used the lull period to ensure a safe airport experience in anticipation of travel resumption.

He said apart from the implementation of safety measures to restore air travel confidence, facilities have also been upgraded to further enhance the travelling experience.

“Our staff at all airports are very well prepared to operate at optimum levels of efficiency as we welcome back passengers.

“We have ensured full compliance to Covid-19 hygiene measures with five international airports which are Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Langkawi International Airport, Penang International Airport, Kota Kinabalu International Airport and Kuching International Airport certified with the global ACI Airport Health Accreditation (AHA),” he said.

He added MAHB has also achieved a 98 per cent vaccination rate for all staff nationwide in a bid to return to normalcy. – Bernama