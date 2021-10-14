Break away from a silo mentality, Abg Jo tells state civil service, agencies

KUCHING (Oct 14): State government departments, agencies, and civil servants must break away from a silo mentality in order to help Sarawak achieve its aspirations to be an advanced state by 2030, said Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The chief minister pointed out that a classic criticism of the public sector and a key obstacle to innovation is a siloed approach to government, which also extends across sectors and into the public domain.

He suggested that every department, agency, and civil servant be strategically collaborative and work together actively across all sectors.

“We cannot create public value in isolation. Better outcomes need to be developed collaboratively.

“This is relevant, not just to the state government agencies but to the federal government agencies as well,” he said at the Sarawak Civil Service Innovation Convention Awards (SCSICA) 2020 presentation and Civil Service Innovation Week 2021 closing ceremony, which was held virtually today.

Abang Johari said different areas and levels of government, sectors, and parts of society have their own unique strengths, competencies, and insights.

He pointed out that the most impactful innovation successes occur when everyone comes together.

“Therefore, for us to be able to achieve our intended outcome from the Post Covid-19 Strategic Development (PCDS 2030) in 2030, strategic partnerships across government (socioeconomic and enabler sectors) and with businesses and civil society organisations are very important.

“Also, to be an innovative government, we must be proactive and foresighted in exploring scenarios and taking action today to actively shape our tomorrow,” he added.

Abang Johari said Sarawak must learn from Estonia, China, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which are among the most innovative countries in taking action to eliminate points of friction between governments and those that they serve.

He pointed out that the seamless government approach enables these countries to reimagine the ways in which governments can collaborate and consider future scenarios.

“For governments to understand the types of innovations worth pursuing, they need to reach a better understanding of those affected by their work which are the rakyat and businesses.

“This ongoing drive towards a seamless and proactive government demands humility on the part of the public sector – to listen to the rakyat and build on their insights. Only then, we can achieve in bringing Sarawak to be an advanced state by 2030,” he said.

Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Talib Zulpilip, State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar, State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion, and State Federal Secretary Datuk Amir Omar were among those present.