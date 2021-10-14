Children in Sarawak allowed in public if accompanied by fully vaccinated parents or guardians, clarifies Uggah

KUCHING (Oct 14): Children aged 12 and below in Sarawak are now allowed in public places on the condition that they are accompanied by parents or guardians who have completed both doses of Covid-19 vaccination, said Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The Deputy Chief Minister confirmed this when clarifying the latest standard operating procedures (SOPs) dated Oct 6 for the whole state under the National Recovery Plan (NRP) Phase 3.

“Individuals who are categorised as high risk are not encouraged to leave home while children aged 12 and below are not allowed to be in public or crowded places unless accompanied parents or guardians who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19,” said the SOPs forwarded by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman.

Uggah stressed that only parents or guardians who are fully vaccinated against the virus are allowed to bring children aged 12 and below out in public.