Covid-19: 23 more die in Sarawak with 5 BID from Oct 1-13

SIBU (Oct 14): Sarawak recorded 23 more deaths from Covid-19 between Oct 1 and 13, with five being brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), the victims were aged between 27 and 93 with most of them with comorbidities, one was a disabled, and another had no medical history.

The deaths were recorded in Betong (2), (Sibu (5), Mukah (1), Limbang (1), Sri Aman (4), Bintulu (3), Samarahan (3), Serian (1), Kuching (2), and Miri (1).

The first BID case was on Oct 1, which involved an 83-year-old man from Betong who had no medical history.

SDMC said the second BID case recorded on Oct 8 involved a 72-year-old woman whose body was brought to Bintulu Hospital. She had hypertension and diabetes.

On Oct 10, two BID cases were reported in Sri Aman involving a 52-year-old disabled man and 79-year-old woman, who had high blood pressure, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease.

The fifth BID case involved a 70-year-old woman whose body was brought to Lundu Hospital on Oct 11.