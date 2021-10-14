Covid-19: 98.11 pct of S’wak’s 1,061 new cases today in Categories 1 and 2

SIBU (Oct 14): About 98.11 per cent or 1,041 of Sarawak’s 1,061 new Covid-19 cases today were in Categories 1 and 2 involving asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily update on the pandemic said there were six cases in Categories 3 and 4 each with patients having pneumonia without oxygen support, and having pneumonia requiring oxygen support.

At the same time, eight cases were in Category 5 with patients having pneumonia requiring ventilator support.

All in all Sarawak has accumulated 228,736 Covid-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

Kuching remained on top with 278 new cases today followed by Miri with 235 cases and Sibu with 155.

Bintulu recorded 56 new cases, Betong (37), Pusa (37), Serian (35), Limbang (28), Sri Aman (27), Saratok (19), Sarikei (14), Lawas (14), Subis (13), Kapit (12), Song (12), Bau (12), and Samarahan (11).

Another 19 districts recorded single-digit cases. They are Belaga (6), Mukah (5), Tebedu (5), Pakan (5), Kanowit (5), Marudi (5), Meradong (4), Sebauh (4), Lubok Antu (4), Simunjan (3), Lundu (3), Matu (3), Beluru (3), Bukit Mabong (3), Julau (2), Tatau (2), Selangau (2), Asajaya (1) and Kabong (1).

No cases were recorded in Daro, Dalat, Telang Usan, and Tanjung Manis today.

Meanwhile, the Sega Cluster, Andi Liam Cluster and Sebolok Cluster ended today after no new cases detected from those clusters for the last 28 days.

On another development, Rh Sigan, Pelo, Skrang in Lubok Antu has been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) starting today until Oct 23.

At the same time, EMCO at 10 other longhouses in six districts also ended today.

The longhouses were Rh Laja, Sebu Tengah, Tanjung Bijat in Sri Aman; Rh Pindi, Empelam, Engkilili and Rh Jubang, Sebangki Panjai at Lubok Antu; Rh Kedit, Raba Tiput and Rh Bunsu, Tansang in Betong; Rh Trisy, Nanga Selaut in Julau, Rh Lembang, Ulu Dayu and Rh Enjop/Rh Ragai, Rantau Jerenang in Pakan; and Rh Henry Chindang, Sg Mador, Bintangor and Rh James Brandah, Muara Bunut, Bintangor in Meradong.