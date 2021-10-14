FedEx increases capacity from Asia Pacific ahead of holiday peak

HONG KONG, China: FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp, has further increased capacity with the launch of two new flights connecting Asia Pacific (APAC) businesses to Europe and North America respectively.

At the same time, it has added wide-body 767 freighters, making the FedEx fleet in Asia 100 per cent wide-body.

In a press statement, it said, the launch of these two new flights is the latest in the FedEx network expansion, as economies across APAC continue to rebound. Combined with the four new intercontinental flights launched in July, FedEx has added 62 flights in and out of APAC per week with additional capacity to carry almost 2,700 tons (2,690,000 kgs).

These added flights contribute to a total of over 225 weekly flights in and out of APAC to the US and Europe. Businesses are benefitting from improved connectivity and enhanced service reliability when importing and exporting with Europe, the US and intra-Asia.

One of the two new FedEx flights provides additional connectivity and reliable service to and from Europe, and service enhancements to importers in Japan.

This new FedEx Asia-Europe flight connects FedEx Charles de Gaulle (CDG) Hub in Paris, France to FedEx APAC hub in Guangzhou, China, four days per week via Kansai International Airport in Osaka, Japan, and one day a week via Singapore Changi Airport, providing 10 extra connections each week for APAC customers to and from Europe.

In addition to these new intercontinental flights, FedEx also increased its intra-Asia network capacity by replacing Boeing 757 narrow body freighters with Boeing 767 wide-body freighters. This has almost doubled the cargo capacity to Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines.

The FedEx Boeing 767 freighter offers a maximum gross payload capacity of nearly 60,000 kgs, building on the current FedEx operational strength. At the same time, the wide-body aircraft provides 38 per cent more fuel efficiency.

“With businesses reopening worldwide in varying phases, cross-border trade is gaining renewed momentum.

“Building a more robust and resilient global network is vital to empowering APAC businesses and supporting them in tapping growth opportunities,” said FedEx Express Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa region president Kawal Preet.

“Our intercontinental flight expansion, and enhancement of our fleet over the past few months, is testament to the FedEx commitment to support businesses of all sizes, particularly with the rapid growth of e-commerce and the upcoming year-end holiday peak.”

Recently, FedEx further enhanced its cross-border e-commerce capabilities with the launch of FedEx International Connect Plus (FICP), a new FedEx Express International, day-definite, e-commerce shipping service that combines competitive speed with attractive prices.