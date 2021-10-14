Fisherman claims trial to killing ex-wife

KOTA KINABALU(Oct 14): A fisherman claimed trial in the High Court here on Thursday to killing his ex-wife.

Melo Guli, 37, who was brought before Justice Datuk Nurchaya Hj Arshad, was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code

The alleged offence provides for the mandatory death sentence, upon conviction.

Melo had allegedly murdered his 37-year-old former spouse, who was a vegetable seller, at a room on the second floor of a building at Segama here at 2.30pm on February 11.

The accused is currently detained in custody, pending disposal of the case.

The court fixed December 3 for pre-trial case management of the accused, who was represented by counsel Goldam Hamid.

This case was first brought to court on February 24.