MCMC deputy director gets 6 mths jail, fined RM87,000 for bribery

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 14): A Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) deputy director was sentenced to six months in jail and fined RM87,000 by the Sessions Court here today after finding him guilty on three charges of bribery involving RM87,000 in connection with the approval of the Universal Service Provision (USP) project.

Judge Rozina Ayob meted out the punishment to Mohd Iskandar King, 44, from the Postal Affairs and E-Commerce Division after finding the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubts against the prosecution’s case.

For the first charge, the accused was jailed for six months and fined RM50,000 in default 30-day jail while for the second and third charges, Mohd Iskandar was sentenced to three-month jail and fined RM18,500 each in default 14 days in jail.

However, the court ordered the prison sentence to run concurrently, namely six-month jail, beginning today.

The court also granted a stay of execution and increased the bail to RM30,000 from RM20,000 pending his appeal against his conviction to be filed to the High Court.

According to the first charge, Mohd Iskandar was accused of accepting a bribe of RM50,000 from Golden Sunrise Ventures Sdn Bhd director, Mohd Azuzi Mohamed Kamil, who is also OCK Setia Engineering Sdn Bhd consultant in return for a favour in securing USP Time 3 Extension Phase 1 contract from the agency.

He was alleged to have committed the offence at a restaurant at IOI City Mall, Putrajaya at 8pm on Jan 9, 2019. The charge, under Section 165 of the Penal Code, provides for a maximum jail term of two years or with a fine or both if convicted.

For the two other charges, Mohd Iskandar allegedly received two cheques amounting to RM18,500 each, which were made payable to him and his wife Nur Ellina Abdul Sukor from Mohd Azuzi whom he knew had a connection with his official work.

The offences, allegedly committed at Bukit Jalil Golf and Country Resort at 5pm on June 23, 2015, are charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutors Siti Noor Hafizan Zakaria, R. Francine Cheryl and Abdul Muntaqim Abdul Aziz prosecuted while Mohd Iskandar was represented by counsel R. Sivahnanthan. – Bernama