Nanta: Selected supermarkets, chain stores to sell Covid-19 antigen rapid test kits

KUCHING (Oct 14): Covid-19 antigen rapid test kits for self-testing will be made available at selected supermarkets and chain stores this month, said Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister said the government is in final discussions with the Ministry of Health (MoH) to enable more premises to offer the kits.

“The sales of Covid-19 antigen rapid test kits for self-testing by selected supermarkets and chain stores is expected to be implemented in October 2021,” he said in a statement today.

Nanta said extending the sales of Covid-19 antigen rapid test kits to selected supermarkets and chain stores will give greater access to the self-testing tool.

At the same time, he said the ministry strongly encouraged traders to offer lower and reasonable prices for the rapid test kits without the government setting a new ceiling price.

According to him, there are approximately nine million Covid-19 antigen rapid test kits available in the market.

He said the industry involved in bringing in and producing Covid-19 antigen rapid test kits has provided positive feedback, which is offering the test kits at a price lower than the current ceiling price.

“My ministry is confident that such joint efforts between manufacturers and importers as well as supermarkets and chain stores can help stabilise prices in an effort to get through this pandemic,” added Nanta.