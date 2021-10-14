Note of road closures for upgrading works

KUCHING (Oct 14): Two roads namely Jalan Datuk Amar Kalong Ningkan and Jalan Tun Jugah-Simpang Tiga roundabout will be closed for upgrading works, said Public Works Department (JKR) Kuching in notices to the public yesterday.

The roads are closed from 8pm to 5am daily from yesterday to Nov 5.

The department, however, said these roads would be re-opened earlier to the public if works finish earlier.

Road users are advised to strictly adhere to road signage and be guided by traffic wardens at all times around or before the work sites.

For detailed information and clarifications, members of the public are advised to call the department at 016-8885761 and/or 0115-1620097 during office hours.