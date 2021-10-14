PM: Govt aims to grow GDP by 4.5 to 5.5 pct, make Malaysia high-tech nation by 2030

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 14): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said his government has set a target of growing Malaysia’s economy between 4.5 and 5.5 per cent a year.

Ismail Sabri said despite the challenges posed in the Covid-19 era, Malaysia must find creative and innovative methods to boost investments within the country.

“One of the most successful methods is through active vaccination programs, initiated by the government in enabling a safe environment for investors.

“As a result, Malaysia is now ready to get back on track as an investment hub for both regional and international companies. This is made possible through continuous cooperation with every member of Keluarga Malaysia. Today, safe bubbles for all businesses with new norms are being safely applied,” he said in his keynote address at the Invest Malaysia Kuala Lumpur event this morning titled ‘Rebuilding A Sustainable Economy’.

Ismail Sabri said Malaysia’s unique multiracial society, with its diverse social strata has long provided opportunities for investors.

“Different races, for instance, would need a different set of necessities. In another comprehension, more products and services are potentially marketable in this country.

“Thus in the next five years, we are targeting the growth of 4.5 per cent to 5.5 per cent per annum in our Gross Domestic Product (GDP). As outlined in 12MP, we are optimistic in reaching an average monthly household income of RM10,000 by the year 2025,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said an essential component of the country’s future lies in the Malaysian Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDigital) and National Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

He said both of these are aligned with the National Policy on Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTIN) 2021-2030, which aims to develop Malaysia as a high-tech nation by 2030. — Malay Mail

