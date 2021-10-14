Police officer, friend killed in road mishap

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 14): A police officer and his female friend succumbed to their injuries after they were involved in a road accident along Jalan Lintas, near Metrotown, here early Thursday morning.

Assistant Superintendent Azrini @ Azrin Abu Bakar, 42, and Dylevia Dewalter, 38, were pronounced dead by doctors while being treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital II.

Azrini was attached with the Kunak police contingent.

Acting Kota Kinabalu police chief Superintendent George Abd Rakman said police investigation revealed that the Nissan Almera car, driven by Dylevia, was heading towards Tuaran Bypass from City Mall when she allegedly lost control of the wheel around 5.30am.

“The vehicle skidded on the road before hitting a tree on a road divider.

“Due to the impact, both victims were thrown out from the vehicle and landed inside a drain.

“The victims were immediately rushed to hospital but were pronounced dead by doctors a couple of hours later due to severe injuries,” said George.

He urged eyewitnesses to assist investigation into the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.