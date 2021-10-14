PSB reminds new voters to verify particulars with Election Commission

KUCHING (Oct 14): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) has reminded new voters, especially those aged 18 to 21, that they are have just over two weeks to verify their particulars with the Election Commission (EC).

PSB leadership council member Baru Bian said in a statement that the last day for verification and confirmation is on Oct 31.

“I urge all Malaysians aged 18 to 21 and those over 21 who had not previously registered as voters to check their details before Oct 31, 2021,” said the Ba Kelalan assemblyman and Selangau MP.

He pointed out there are two ways of verification – by using the MySPR SPPA application at https://mysprsppa.spr.gov.my or by visiting any of the 604 SPPA verification centres nationwide, where they can scan their voting constituencies using the QR code.

“Please do not wait until the last few days, especially those of you whose addresses on your ICs are no longer current, as you will have to update your identity cards at the National Registration Department latest by Oct 31,” he explained.

With a potential 5.8 million new voters, there could be long queues at the SPPA verification centres and heavy traffic at the MySPR SPPA and also at the National Registration Department, Baru said.

For more information, members of the public can contact their state election office, the EC Hotline on 03-88927018, or go to www.spr.my.gov.

“I believe that now, with the Covid pandemic impacting the lives of every Malaysian, our people are becoming aware of the extent government policies affect us, and that we have the chance to choose the people we trust to make those policy decisions for us.

“The only way to do that is by casting our votes at the elections – it is a constitutional right and we must regard it as our duty to exercise that right when the election comes,” Baru said.

According to him, Sarawakians are crying out for change and the best way to achieve that is by voting.

Last month, the EC announced that the particulars of new and previously unregistered voters have been put online for verification before they are automatically registered as voters.