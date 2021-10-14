PSB See hopes CM appreciates, includes Undi18 in coming state election

SIBU (Oct 14): Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How hopes that Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg would appreciate the benefits of Undi18 for Sarawak and include them in the electoral rolls, in time for the coming state election.

In a statement today, See said with the inclusion of the Undi18 voters, there would be more than 1.9 million eligible voters who would be able to take part in determining the political future of Sarawak.

“There is a surge in the number of voters under the Undi18 list because not only the voters under 18 years old are now eligible to vote, but all eligible voters are automatically registered as voters,” he said.

According to him, an exponential increase in number of voters that comes with Undi18 can immediately help to inspire and drive the present generation of Sarawakians to be even more patriotic and resolute to demand the restoration of Sarawak’s autonomous rights and special privileges pursuant to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

He said from the past three state elections, the increase in the number of eligible voters was minimal; which was 892,537 voters in 2006; 979,796 voters in 2011; and 1,109,795 voters in 2016.

He said the voters turnout for the three state elections were slight, comparing with the parliamentary elections in 2008, 2013 and 2018.

He explained that in 2006 state election there was only 61.89 per cent voters turn out rate compared to 64.84 per cent voters turn out for General Election in 2008.

Then, in the 2011 state election, 68.65 per cent of the voters turn up to exercise their rights as compared to 75.90 per cent during the 2013 General Election.

During the 2016 state election, 70.18 per cent voters turn up to vote as compared to 73.26 per cent during the 2018 General Election in 2018.

See, who is Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Presidential Council member, also said that after the state election in 2011, Sarawakians have begun to take Sarawak’s autonomous rights and special privileges under the MA63 seriously.

The rise in political awareness amongst the population had resulted to the voters turnout rate breaching the 70 per cent mark in 2016.

“Even if we maintain the 70.18 per cent turnout rate, we will have more than 1.3 million Sarawakians taking part in the electoral process.

“That will mean an increase of half a million Sarawakians of all ages coming to the poll to vote on the various issues and subject matters that are close to their hearts.

“In the ensuing general election which will be held latest by 2023, those political parties and individuals vying for federal administration will have to take Sarawakians’ wishes very seriously.

“To ensure that Sarawak‘s birthrights in autonomous powers and special privileges will be restored, we must encourage all Sarawakians to participate and exercise their rights through the electoral process,” said See.

He said under any parliamentary democracy, all rational and responsible politicians will do their utmost to encourage and enable the voters to take part in the electoral process.

He said they will not deny any eligible voters from exercising their constitutional rights to vote.

Meanwhile, See also said that it was not unreasonable for Sarawakians to call on the state government not to rush for the next state election within the next two months.

He said the state’s focus now should be ensuring Sarawakians’ safety and health amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, and the state’s economic recovery.

“Covid-19 is still widespread throughout Sarawak and costing us valuable lives. In their statement urging for patience over the state’s Covid-19 entry restrictions, it was Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) own admission that ‘despite the declining trend in the country, cases in Sarawak are still high, including the number of severe cases such as categories three to five’.

“In these last two days, we have actually witnessed an upsurge of positive cases in the country,” he pointed out.

See also said that he is hopeful that the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg will exercise wisdom to ensure that all Sarawakians would focus on the state’s economic recovery.

He also expressed his hopefulness that the chief minister would be steadfast to safeguard Sarawakians’ health and safety from the Covid-19 in the next three months.