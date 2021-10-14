Rep reminds constituents to strictly observe SOPs though interstate travel allowed

MIRI (Oct 14): There is a need for the people to continue complying with the Covid-19 prevention measures although the government has allowed interstate travel from October 11.

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau thus advised the rural folks in his constituency to get used to the new normal.

“It is indeed very good news that the government has relaxed the travelling restriction for interstate as well as inter-district.

“Such decision has allowed the people to plan their journey to visit their loved ones and family.”

However, he reminded his constituents not to be complacent but to always adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spark of Covid-19 cases in Telang Usan.

To those who wish to visit their families in Telang Usan, he advised them to take Covid-19 self-test before proceeding with their journey to protect themselves and family members from getting infected by the coronavirus disease.

“Without knowing, I was infected by coronavirus last few weeks. At first, I thought it was normal for me having flu and sore throat.

“I took the Covid-19 self-test and the result returned positive. Thus, there is a need for us to take the Covid-19 self-test in order to protect our family as well as those around us.”

At the same time, he appealed to anti-vaxxers in Telang Usan to come forward to receive the vaccination for their own protection.

“There are still some people in my area still declining to receive the Covid-19 vaccines. Now, these people are blaming the government after they were unable to enter public premises such as banks, business premises, food outlets and many others due to the SOPs.

“They should stop listening to all the inaccurate information on the Covid-19 vaccines. Look at those Penan who have received the vaccine, they are still healthy now. I really hope that they are able to see the importance for them to receive Covid-19 vaccine which will help to protect them from getting serious illness after being infected by the coronavirus.”