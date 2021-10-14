SBF lauds Bumiputera fund, State Budget 2022 initiatives

KUCHING: Sarawak Business Federation (SBF) lauds the efforts and initiatives of the state government to introduce a special assistance next year, namely Bumiputera Business Empowerment Fund and Business Recovery Assistance Fund to help and empower the local businesses in the 2022 State Budget as announced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

SBF is particularly grateful to the state government for making available the Business Recovery Assistance Fund, a one-off special grant of RM20 million which will be set aside to assist Sarawak Business Federation and its 16 affiliates to organise capacity building and enterprises development programmes for their members.

“The initiative also signifies an invaluable recognition accorded to SBF as an apex organization representing all the major chambers of commerce and trade guilds in Sarawak,” the federation said in a statement yesterday.

“In addition, SBF appreciates the state continuous efforts in providing direct and indirect aid measures worth RM285.47 million under BKSS 8.0 to help the rakyat and businesses to overcome the adverse effects and impacts of the pandemic.”

SBF believes that the 2022 State Budget will help to create a conducive environment for economic recovery and sustainable growth.

SBF also thinks that it is a business and people friendly budget that has the potential to help the businesses to stay resilient, open up more business, job opportunities and help to propel the state to become a high income economy by 2030.